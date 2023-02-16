Daniel Jay Fuller of Madison, Ala., passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, as a result of COVID-19. He was 64.

Daniel was born in Sussex, N.J., on July 11, 1958, to John J. Fuller and Dorothy Cosh Fuller. He was a 1976 graduate of High Point Regional High School and a 1980 graduate of St. John’s College in Annapolis, Md.

He was retired from the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., where he worked as a contract specialist.

Daniel made his home in Madison, Ala., where he was an active member of the Cornerstone Word of Life Church.

Besides his father, Daniel was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Ann Marshall; his son, Nathaniel John; and his daughter, Hannah Marie.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Cosh Fuller; his brother, Paul and his wife, Susan; his sister, Mary Lancaster and her husband, Kevin; his nephew, John E. Fuller; his niece, Katherine Fuller; his aunt, Ann Cosh; and several cousins.

Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Daniel will be buried in St. Louis next to his wife and children.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Daniel’s memory to his church would be appreciated at Cornerstone Word of Life, P.O. Box 642, Madison, AL 35758.

