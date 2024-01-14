David Belcher

David Allen Belcher of Wantage passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Freehold. He was 61.

Born in Sussex, David lived in Sussex County before moving to Freehold.

While living in Sussex, David had been employed at the former Playboy Club in McAfee as a chef.

He had attended St. Peter’s Church in Freehold and enjoyed helping around the church.

David loved life and lived it on his own terms. He touched many people and will be sadly missed by many who knew him.

David was predeceased by his mother, Reola Owens, on Feb. 22, 2021. He is survived by his father, John Owens; his sister, Penny Snook and her husband Jim, his brother, Gene Belcher Jr.; his daughter, Samantha; and his son, Matthew.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com