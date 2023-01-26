Donald Conover of Vernon passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. He was 77.

After months of failing health, he died peacefully while listening to the songs of Peter, Paul and Mary.

Don was born to Harvey and Gladys Conover and was the middle brother of the three children. He grew up in Lambertville, where he enjoyed being outdoors and playing sports, including winning a Little League championship with a game-winning bunt in 1955.

Don went to and graduated from South Hunterdon, where he played on the conference championship baseball team of 1962.

He was drafted into the Army and was discharged after sustaining a volleyball injury in 1967.

After the Army, he worked at Johnson & Johnson, where he met his ex-wife and many lifelong friends. He later took a job at Becton Dickinson, where he worked for 25 years.

While Don would underplay his professional accomplishments, his lovable presence at the lunch table was undeniable.

He was a dog lover and for many years could be found surrounded by the howling of Rocky or Rambo, his beloved beagles.

Don was a collector at heart and was a regular at the local flea markets and yard sales often discovering hidden gems. One of his prized collections was his duck decoys. He met and befriended several carvers over the years from his travels to Chincoteague Island with his son and friends.

Don loved music and enjoyed going to see Willie Nelson and Peter, Paul and Mary in concert when they were in town.

Baseball was his one true sport. He loved to watch the Cubs and loved to play catch with his son and grandchildren. He coached too many teams to name and was the president of the South Bound Brook Little League.

He also played softball for many years, including on the Johnson & Johnson softball team, the Over the Hill Gang softball team and wrapping up his storied career on the BD softball team.

He loved to be with family and was always up for a gathering of friends at the beach, the lake, a balloon festival or simply in the backyard. Some of his happiest moments were spent around the table with family at his sister’s house, swapping stories and filling the room with laughter after a quick-witted comment.

He also found great joy in gardening and his neighbors reaped the benefits of his green thumb as his yard was always beaming with beautiful flowers.

He was a great father, uncle and grandpap, a good friend to all, and a man who would give his shirt for a friend. As a father, he was always looking to embark on experiences. He enjoyed taking his son and his friends camping and to the beach. He did the best he could to teach and guide them even if that sometimes ended in sun poisoning.

He was loved and will be missed by many!

He is preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Gladys Conover, and nephew Christopher Cadwallader.

Don is survived by his ex-wife, Christine Conover of Milleville, Del.; his son, David Conover and his wife Jen Conover of Hoboken; three grandchildren; Claire (12), Miles (10) and Kate (10); his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Robert Cadwallader of Lambertville, their daughter and son-in-law, Lynnsley and Frank Jameson, and their children, Kamryn, Christopher and Carter. He also is survived by hisb Brother and sister-in-law, James and Linda Conover; their children, Brian Conover and Heather Tokash; and their families, which include a host of great nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives; and beloved extended family.

A funeral will be Friday, Jan. 27 at 11:30 a.m. at the Garefino Funeral Home, 12 N. Franklin St. Lambertville. Visitation and viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home. We invite everyone to join us to celebrate his life at a lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Lambertville Station Inn.

While flowers were one of Donald’s loves in life, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, ALS Association or a small donation to a local Little League are encouraged.