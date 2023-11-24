Donald Matus

Donald Paul Matus of Vernon passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. He was 76.

Born to Paul and Lucille Matus in Hoboken, he had lived in North Bergen before moving to Vernon in 1973.

Donald worked as director of sales, retiring from the Arc of Union in Roselle.

He also served 28 years in the U.S. Army National Guard, attaining the rank of major.

He was so passionate about his service in the military. He not only served his country but made countless memories and lifelong friendships. He loved sharing these stories with everyone, sometimes even multiple times.

Donald also enjoyed boating, especially at Lake George, and his claim to fame was getting everyone and anyone up on skis. He too enjoyed skiing, doubling with his wife in their retro ski belts or pulling his daughters, friends and grandchildren on countless loops in the bay.

Living in Vernon, he enjoyed snow skiing in the winter with his family. His dream was to snow ski and water ski all in the same day.

Donald was a devoted family man, doting on his wife, children and grandchildren.

Donald was the beloved husband for 53 years of Michelle P. Matus (nee Stewart) of Vernon; devoted father of Traci Matus of Wayne and Kimberly Matus of Mount Olive; and loving grandfather of Nathaniel, Cal, Reese and Rian.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 3 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y.

Memorial gifts may be made to the CTC Academy at https://4agc.com/donation_pages/1ab26bda-89ae-40ee-ab72-22bcdf5b2589 or the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com