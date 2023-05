Edward Malvey, formerly of Vernon, passed away on May 12, 2023. He was 77.

He lived in Vernon for 38 years before retiring to Seminole, Fla.

Edward is survived by his wife, Judy Phillips Malvey; two children, Bob Malvey and Jen Malvey; and two granddaughters, Allison and Hannah Thompson.

He will be laid to rest Friday, June 2 in Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local Alzheimer’s Foundation.