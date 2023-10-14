Evan Engelsman

Evan E. Engelsman of Lincoln, Kan., peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Downs Care and Rehabilitation in Downs, Kan., after a lengthy illness. He was 80.

Born in Paterson to the late Ernest Engelsman and Hilda (Kascafsky) Engelsman, Evan graduated from Paterson Technical and Vocational High School.

He had lived in New Jersey, in both Passaic and Sussex counties, before moving to Lincoln, Kan.

Evan loved gardening, especially flowers and vegetables. He learned growing and gardening from his father and grandfather as they brought the legacy over from Holland.

Evan started working in the greenhouses as a child and continued to grow a passion for all flowers, particularly roses and vegetable gardens.

He also loved hunting when he was a younger man but truly loved fishing right up to the end.

Evan loved sports, particularly football. He was a huge fan of the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He loved his family and friends and enjoyed visiting with everyone. He loved to talk and loved the outdoors.

Besides his parents, Evan was predeceased by his sister, Elaine Engelsman, in 2022.

He is survived by his daughters, Edith Engelsman, Diane Engelsman and Laura Engelsman-Bowser (William Bowser); his son, David Engelsman (Rebecca Engelsman); two brothers, Edward Engelsman (Taisa Engelsman) and Eric Engelsman (Dorothy Engelsman); his grandchildren, Carl Engelsman (Chanise), Robert Engelsman, Tiffany Engelsman, Amber Biggs (Austin), Jason Engelsman, Sarah Wentz Ryznar (Charlie) and Nicholas Wentz; his great grandchildren, Lilly Sinclair, Brandon Sinclair, Raeleigh Biggs, Aiden Lovett, Connor Engelsman, Nigel Engelsman, Collin Engelsman, Emmi Ryznar, Willa Ryznar and Carter Ryznar; and his loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will follow at Beemerville Cemetery in Wantage. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com