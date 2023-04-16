Former High Point football coach dies of cancer

Brad C. Wilbur of Wantage passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from metastatic cancer in the arms of his wife. He was 61.

Brad was born in Somerville on Feb. 23, 1962, to James and Eleanor Wilbur, who predeceased Brad.

Brad will be profoundly missed by his loving wife, Lisa Marie Wilbur (Urban); his children, Brian Christopher Wilbur/Dominique Wilbur (Voitek), Lisa Anne Wilbur, David James Wilbur and Brian Joseph Urban/Annie Cerezo; and his grandchildren, Kennedy Marie Urban and Bentley Thomas Urban.

Brad is forever remembered by his siblings, James (Biff) Wilbur/Tammy Wilbur, Joni Burkimsher and Connie Michner/Richard Michner, as well as nieces, nephews, many friends, colleagues and former players.

Brad’s love for the game of football began at an early age as he was dedicated to emulating the success of his big brother, Biff.

Brad took those lessons and applied them as a player at Southern Regional High School and at Montclair University, where he was named as a Kodak All American Player as well as being the recipient of many other awards.

After graduation from Montclair, Brad began a 38-year career in physical education and coaching several other sports. His passion was coaching the game of football on the high school and college level.

Throughout Brad’s coaching career, he achieved much success and received numerous awards. His greatest joy coaching was that of coaching his sons and sharing the love of the game with them.

Without hesitation, Brad’s greatest legacy is that of his four children and grandchildren. He also leaves behind a legacy of imparting life lessons, wisdom, and influencing the lives of former coaches, players, teachers and students.

Brad possessed the rare combination of unsurpassed mental and physical strength, a never-say-quit attitude and sheer determination while having the biggest, most loving, compassionate heart.

While all of us who love and care about Brad are grieving his passing, there is relief in that he is no longer suffering and is restored and resting in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior.

A memorial service and celebration of Brad’s life will be held at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, .on Friday, April 21 with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. immediately followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Brad’s family asks that memorial donations be made in Brad’s name to either Parsippany High School Football or High Point Regional High School Football.

Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com