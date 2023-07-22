Former Newton Mayor Arthur Frisbie dies at 97

Arthur Calvin Frisbie passed away June 22, 2023, at his home in Homosassa, Fla., surrounded by his loving family. He was 97.

Art, as he was affectionately called, was born to Ross Silas Frisbie and Lena (Cron) Frisbie on Nov. 15, 1925, in Stroudsburg, Pa. He was the youngest of four children, graduating from East Stroudsburg High School in 1943.

Art was always sentimental about family and carried the memories of his childhood home in his heart for his entire life, quick to share stories with everyone he met.

He served his country by enlisting in the Navy in 1943, stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, until honorably discharged in 1946. His security role as base mail censor laid the foundation for a lifetime of respect for other peoples’ privacy.

In Hawaii, Art purchased his first car in 1945 for $700, a ’38 LaSalle, triggering his lifelong passion for automobiles!

By 1948, he had moved with his parents to Newton to pursue his dream of buying and selling used cars. He managed a small one-pump gas station on Water Street that also sold milk, bread and penny candy.

He agreed to a blind date his mother arranged with her hairdresser from the Elite Beauty Shop on Spring Street. Upon meeting the beautiful redhead, Rita Marie Miller, he instantly fell in love and the rest is history! Their lifelong storybook journey together began at their wedding at St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Newton on Sept. 24, 1949.

In early 1950, Art opened a used car lot on Water Street that he called Honest Art’s, accurately reflecting what would become his signature business style of honesty, integrity and valued customer service.

During the next 20 years, Art and Rita were blessed with 10 children, all of which were born in Newton Hospital, baptized in St. Joseph’s as well as being raised and educated Catholic, attending St. Joseph’s Parochial School on Halsted Street and Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta.

Art’s successful automotive dealership career spanned nearly five decades, (most of which were located right on Water Street where his career began!) and included managing Trinity Motors (Mopars/Triumphs, late 1950s-70); purchasing and running his own dealership, Dailey-Wilson Pontiac/Buick/GMC in Sussex (1970-85); sales rep at S&M Pontiac after selling his dealership to them (1985-95); returned to Water Street in Newton after retirement to open Frisbie Enterprises used cars (1996–2000).

A respected pillar of St Joseph’s Church and the entire community, Art was appointed in 1970 to the Newton Housing Authority, which oversaw the construction of Liberty Towers, a senior citizen complex on Liberty Street.

In 1972, the Town of Newton appointed Art as council and he served for 29 years (being elected mayor six times) until announcing to family and friends his “official retirement” in 2001.

Art enjoyed travel but never without Rita! Favorites were trips to Bermuda and Las Vegas. He loved to drive so road trips included excursions to Detroit, New England, Atlantic City (always enjoying the casinos and shows) as well as many trips to Florida (including the infamous station-wagon trip with the kids)!

For decades, Art loved playing golf with favorite foursomes, participating in various annual outings. Any chance to play with his sons took precedence. His personal philosophy on golf was never about his score or technique but rather “having a helluva time.” Amazingly, Art was still swinging his clubs well passed age 90!

In April 2001, Art and Rita purchased their dream retirement home, complete with pool, in Sugarmill Woods, Homosassa, and quickly adapted to “living life to the fullest.” For 20 years, this home was their pride and joy, self-decorated and meticulously maintained, the likes of which could have been featured in Better Homes & Gardens.

They took pleasure in hosting parties and enjoyed mutual interests, such as flea markets, casinos and shows, concerts, movies and dining out.

Art volunteered on the Neighborhood Watch security detail and truly took pride in and enjoyed his 12-year stint.

In 2021, Art and Rita moved to a new ranch in the over-55 community of Walden Woods South and were truly blessed with the outpouring of welcoming warmth from their younger neighbors. Meaningful friendships developed, as they continued to keep up their social and religious lifestyle. Art joined a Thursday poker night which he enjoyed weekly and where he developed a close bond with his new buddies.

Devout Catholics, they attended St. Thomas the Apostle Church for all Sunday, Holy Day and holiday services without fail and developed special relationships with parishioners and pastors alike. Rosaries were always prayed when travelling.

Unwavering selfless devotion to Rita and their family was Art’s driving force in life. Together, they created wonderful, lasting traditions and memories to be passed on for generations to come.

He made friends wherever he was and impacted all those he met, including complete strangers, sustaining many friendships of all ages. His endearing, genuine personality and his gift for small talk was unmatched.

Art will be missed by countless people, undeniably a special man who made everyone feel genuinely important in his life. He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, honesty, humility and generosity. Upon his passing, Art was joyously reunited with his loving daughter Sharon Frisbie Benton (2008); his parents, brother Donald and sisters Norma and Hazel; his parents-in-law, Charles and Catherine Miller; brother-in-law William ”Brod” Miller; and a multitude of friends and loved ones.

Those left to cherish Art’s memory include the “love of his life,” his bride of more than 73 years, Rita Frisbie, of Homosassa, Fla.; his nine beloved children, Kathleen Frisbie of Homosassa,, Eileen Kithcart of Newton, Maureen (John) Iwanicki of Newton, Coleen Frisbie of Homosassa, Arthur (Lisa) Frisbie of Wantage, Thomas (Kim) Frisbie of Branchville, David (Kim) Frisbie of Canfield, Ohio, Karen Frisbie (John Traub) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Kevin Frisbie (Moriah DeForge) of Sarasota, Fla.; 23 adoring grandchildren; 40 precious great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members, most notably his dearest longtime friends, Dale Rizzo of Wantage and Richard Myers of Newton.

A memorial service will be held in Art’s honor on Friday, Aug. 11 in the Newton Town Council Chambers, 39 Trinity St.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be considered in Art’s name to Newton VFW Post 5360, an organization very close to his heart.

The Frisbie family is humbled by the gesture of the following to fly their flags at half-mast in Art’s honor on Friday, Aug. 11: Newton Municipal Complex, Franklin Sussex Auto Mall, Sussex Hyundai and Royal Buick GMC.

Thank you all for this ultimate display of dignity and respect for the legendary Art Frisbie.

They also appreciate the outpouring of cards and calls during this most difficult time in their lives.