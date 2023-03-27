Frank W. Delillo III passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. He was 68.

Born and raised in Passaic to the late Frank W. Delillo Jr. and Elizabeth (Arnoldi) Delillo, Frank lived in Clifton before moving to Highland Lakes several years ago.

He was a truck driver and had been employed by Cascade’s Laundry and Mara’s Bakery before he retired.

Frank enjoyed playing poker with his friends.

He was predeceased by his sister, Donna Corsale.

Frank is survived by his son, Jon Delillo, and his fiancée, Misty, of Mesa, Ariz.; his sister, Linda Brouillard of Highland Lakes; his grandchildren, Amber and Giovanni; his nieces, Beth and Roberta; and his great-nieces and nephew, Bianca, Nicky and Katie.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

