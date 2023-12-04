Franklin Knecht

Franklin J. Knecht of Sparta passed away with his family present on Dec. 2, 2023. He was 89.

Frank was born in Rockingham County, N.C., and grew up in Glen Rock.

He was an Army veteran and a proud graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Frank was employed for many years as national sales director for Becton Dickinson. After that, he opened two Executive Suite Centers, which provided offices and services to many different companies.

He was an avid skier and a member of the Ski Patrol. Aside from time with his family, he was never happier than when on the slopes.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughters, Donna Walstrum, Lori Ramundo and Nancy Rizzo; his stepsons, Chris Brodersen and John Brodersen; and 13 grandchildren. Frank is also survived by his sisters, Elizabeth MacGibbon and Emily Palmer.

There will be a memorial service for the family at a later date.

Contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.