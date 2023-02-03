Gregory F. Cox of Wantage passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. He was 49.

Born in Fall River, Mass., Greg grew up in Vernon and lived in Kill Devil Hills, N.C., before moving back to Sussex County five years ago.

While living in the Outer Banks, N.C., Greg was employed at several golf courses, where he was a groundskeeper. He enjoyed the area and loved spending time outdoors on the golf course and also in the water, especially kayaking and surfing.

After moving back to Sussex County, he worked for Great Gorge Golf Club in Vernon as a groundskeeper.

He is survived by his parents, Dennis F. and Georgette A. (Francoeur) Cox, and his sister, Jennifer Moskovitz, her husband Greg and their children Aden, Gage and Lexi of the Glenwood section of Vernon.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

