Gregory Pink

Gregory T. Pink of Franklin passed away on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at his residence. He was 66.

Born in Paterson, Gregory lived in North Haledon before moving to Sussex County.

He had been employed as a meter technician for PSE&G in Clifton for over 30 years and was a former member of the Sussex Elks Lodge.

Gregory is survived by his loving wife, Arlene J. (Dries); his son, Daryl Kallenberg and his wife Nicole of Hawthorne; his daughter, Kristine Grieco and her husband Josh of Wantage; his sister, Janice Pink Daly of Montague; and his grandchildren, Grace, Emma, McKenzie, Connor, Lillian, Nathan, Noah, Hunter and Adaline.

A funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Greg’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

