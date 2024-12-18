Harold Decker

Harold “Juicy” Darwin Decker of Sussex passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. He was 79.

Born to Albert L. and Freda E. Decker in Franklin, he lived in the Sussex County area most of his life.

Harold served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, then worked at Ames Rubber Co. in Hamburg for 28 years.

He was an exempt member and former chief (1979) of the Hamburg Fire Department; a member and captain of the Hamburg Fire Police; a life member of the Sussex County Fireman’s Association, Sussex County Fire Police Association and New Jersey State Fireman’s Association; and a member of the New Jersey State Fire Chief’s Association and New Jersey State Exempt Association.

Harold was a life member of the Ogdensburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10152 and a member of the Sussex American Legion Post 213.

He also was a member of the Sussex First Baptist Church and served on its board of trustees.

Harold was predeceased by his wife, Donna Lynn Schneider; his parents, Albert L. Decker Sr. and Freda (Crane) Decker; and two sisters Donna Jean Decker and Rose Alice Decker.

He was the dear brother of Albert L. Decker and his wife Mary of Sussex, Muriel Moore of Courtland, N.Y., Rosalie Decker of Sussex, Patricia Decker of Wantage, Darlene Turtur of Wantage, Tammy Hall and her husband Leeroy of Sussex, and Wendy Babcock and her husband Rob of Wantage and was cherished by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Fire Department service will be at 7:30 p.m. A funeral will be Friday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery.

Memorial gifts to the Hamburg Fire Department or Sussex County Fire Police would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com