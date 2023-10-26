Ilem San Martin

Ilem Del Carmen San Martin of Wantage passed away on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. at Newton Medical Center. She was 62.

Born in Havana, Cuba, to the late Manuel de Jesus and Iris Nancy (Cordero) Letourneaut, Ilem came to the United States with her family on April 6, 1967.

She grew up in West New York, where she attended St. Joseph’s of the Palisades and graduated from Memorial High School.

Ilem attended beautician school before becoming a manager of Loews Theaters in Secaucus, where she met the love of her life, David San Martin.

They married on Dec. 8, 1989, and lived in Hudson County. To provide a better foundation for her children, she gave up working to become a stay-at-home mother.

After a decade of doing so, she earned her paraprofessional certificate from Hudson County Community College to become a teacher’s aide. She was employed in Union City by Little Peas Small World for 11 years until purchasing a home in Sussex County.

She enjoyed scrap booking and crafting. Decorating for the holidays was a favorite pastime because of the joy it provided others.

She was a member of St. Francis De Sales R.C. Church in Vernon.

Including her parents, Ilem was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, David San Martin on Dec. 28, 2021, and her sister Ivette Henao on Dec. 22, 2021.

She is survived by her son, Joshua San Martin of Wantage; her daughters, Iris Hernandez of Teaneck, Melissa Hernandez of Union City and Angelica San Martin of California; her sisters Jacqueline Letourneaut of Florida, Ivonne Medina of Florida, Joyce Cabrera of Arizona and Jeanette Salib of New Jersey; her brother, Jean Letourneaut of Nevada; and four grandchildren; Zariah, Scarlet, Tristan and Amariah.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at St. Francis De Sales R.C. Church, 614 County Road 517, Vernon. Interment to immediately follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com