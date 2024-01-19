Irene Clark

Irene Lea Clark, affectionately called Renie and Mia by many, of Wantage peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 82.

Even though she had been battling ovarian cancer for the past eight years, no one would ever hear her complain and she would always have a smile on her face.

She grew up on Main Street in Sussex, where she still loved sitting on the front porch.

Renie graduated from Sussex High School in 1959 and lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.

After she married Alan W. Clark Sr., they purchased their first home in the Simmons Lake section of Wantage and it became their lifelong forever home that she absolutely loved.

Renie made the house welcoming not only to family but everyone who visited. Everyone commented how warm and cozy they felt when they walked through the door.

She just told her daughter a few days ago while driving home from the doctor’s office how much she loved Sussex County and would not want to live anywhere else.

For many years, Renie worked at Laurie Lea’s in Sussex where she made many friends.

She was a member and past president of the Frankford Seniors Group and loved all of her friends there. Renie was even named Senior of the Year.

She loved to read and was well-known by the Sussex library girls.

Renie loved planting flowers, doing laundry and ironing. She was the person in charge of ironing suits and dress shirts for all special occasions.

She also loved to shop and especially loved greeting cards. Many people will remember her beautiful handwritten notes in each greeting card that she sent out over the years.

Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them as much as she could. She especially enjoyed family vacations to Long Beach Island and Thousand Islands and trips to Lancaster.

Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she was so proud of them and the wonderful people they have become.

These are all the things that kept Renie strong throughout her illness. Renie was a very special lady. She will be truly missed by all of her family and friends.

Renie was predeceased by her parents, John and Laura (Unangst) Dunn; her youngest son, Kevin, in 1988; and her loving husband, Bud, in 2006.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Clark and her significant other Wayne Howell; her son, Alan Clark and his wife Paula; her grandsons, Alan, Chris and Kyle; her granddaughters, Jessica and Samantha; her great-grandchildren, Callan and Paityn; her sisters, Pat Garrera and her husband Frank, Bonnie Garrera and her husband Ed, and Peggy Boynton; her brother, John Dunn and his wife Sherry; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may pay their respects to the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will be held Monday, Jan. 22 at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Irene’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com