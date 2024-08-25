James Adams

James Harrison Adams of Newton passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at the Homestead Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Newton. He was 86.

Jim was born and raised in Little Rock, Ark., to the late Willis Harrison Adams and Mary Margaret (Smith) Adams.

He was a proud veteran and served his country during the Vietnam and Korean wars. Immediately after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1955 and received an honorable discharge the same year. Immediately after his discharge from the Marines, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served overseas during the Cold War in the Submarine Service, serving on four U.S. submarines.

While stationed in Lompoc, Calif., Jim met his future wife, Carol Greenhow. After his military service, Jim and family lived in Pennsylvania before moving to Sussex County.

Jim remained faithful to his country and was an active member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans Association, American Legion Post 213 in Sussex and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Jim was a dedicated member of the Wantage United Methodist Church and Sussex Elks Lodge #2288, and he volunteered at local food banks.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Carol, in 2013, and his cherished daughter, Kathryn “Kathie” Lee Adams, in 2016.

He is survived by his sister, Lynda Doland of Massachusetts; his nephew, Kirk Graham of New Mexico; and his cousins, Jerry Foster and his wife Teresa of Maryland, Dottie Horgan and her husband John of California, and Nancy Vandergriff and her husband Chester of Tennessee.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Wantage United Methodist Church, 199 Libertyville Road. Inurnment will immediately follow at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in James’ memory to the Wantage United Methodist Church, 199 Libertyville Road, Wantage, or Elks Lodge #2288 of Sussex, P.O. Box 553, Sussex, NJ 07461.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com