James Morrison of Sussex passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was 76.

Born in Sussex to the late Paul and Josephine Morrison, Jim had lived in Sussex County all of his life.

He graduated from Pope John XXIII High School in 1965, where he played basketball and was the recipient of the game ball.

Jim served in the United States Infantry, Airborne from October 1966 to October 1968.

He retired from the New Jersey State Police as a sergeant in December 2000 after 30 years of service.

Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 213 in Wantage, was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching all sports.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Bill Morrison and his sister Mary Jane Rauch.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Martha; his stepdaughter, Stephanie Aigotti, her companion Raymond L. Doughtery IV and her children Lynora and Daniel Gabrial Elston and Raymond Lawrence Doughtery V; his stepson, Frank Aigotti of Sussex and his daughter Arielle of Newton; his brothers, Paul Morrison and his wife Pat of Sussex and Terry Morrison and his wife Marylin of Little River, S.C.; his sister, Karen Morrison of Shrewsbury, Mass.; many nieces and nephews; and his furry companions, Bella and Oliver and Dexter.

Memorial services and American Legion services with military honors will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday before the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim’s memory to the American Legion Post 213, P.O. Box 447, Sussex, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com