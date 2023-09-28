Jeffrey Ware of New York City unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his residence. He was 53.

Born in New Brunswick, Jeff grew up in Sussex and graduated from High Point Regional High School in 1988.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Stockton University, he moved to New York City, where he had been employed as a paralegal.

He was predeceased by his father, James Ware, in 1977; his mother, Beatrice Kalish, on March 15, 2015; his brother, Marc S. Ware, on March 24, 2015; and his stepfather, Floyd T. Kalish, on Nov. 3, 2021.

Jeff is survived by his sisters, Cynthia Cipriano and her husband Charles and Allison Luberto and her husband Scott; his stepbrothers, Glenn Kalish and Richard Kalish; his stepsister, Hillary O’Leary and her husband Peter; his nieces and nephews, Alexx and Julia Cipriano and Josh, Kyle, Scott, Jarrett, Conner, Danny and Maria Luberto.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

