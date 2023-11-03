Joanne Woodruff (Johnson) of Vernon passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was 83.

She was born in Mt. Vernon, Va., to the late Marion and Edwin Johnson.

Joanne was the wife of James Woodruff, whom she married Nov. 23, 1963.

She began her career working for McGraw Hill Publishing in Manhattan and retired from the Vernon Township School District in 2003 after 25 years.

Joanne’s life was filled with many loves and talents. She was a champion rollerskater, an avid swimmer and a chair yoga enthusiast at the YMCA.

Her daughters remember that she was the only mom at the beach who could do a cartwheel. She enjoyed her friends, a good martini and mostly her husband’s jokes.

Above all else, her family was her passion and always came first. She was fierce about loving, protecting and cheerleading for her grandchildren. She single-handedly made shopping at the mall a sport and loved to dress them up.

She taught them that family comes first, that they should work hard and always do the right thing, and that potato chips are a food group.

Joanne was predeceased by her granddaughter Michelle Marie Waleck.

She was survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, James Woodruff; her daughters, Karen Woodruff of Vernon and Susan Waleck (Kevin) of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; her brother, Richard Johnson (Terri) of Newark, Del.; her grandchildren, Courtney Wilson (Michael), Kurtis, Bryan and Kyra Stoeckel; her great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Landon Wilson; and her nieces, Kristyn Ronaldson (Timothy) and Lauren Carl.

The family received their friends for memorial visitation at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Oct. 21. Cremation is private.

Memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 would be appreciated.

