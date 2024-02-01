John Carpenter

John “Jack” T. Carpenter of Toms River passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Community Medical Center in Toms River. He was 79.

Jack graduated from New England College in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature.

He served in the New Hampshire and Massachusetts National Guard from 1967 to 1973.

His career path began with the Bulova Corp., where he spent 18 years in a variety of sales positions culminating in vice president for national and regional jewelry chains. He subsequently spent five years as vice president/jewelry for the Americas with the World Gold Council, the global marketing arm of the gold mining industry. He was recruited to became president of Tissot Watch Co./US until his retirement in 2003.

He is a past member of the 24 Karat Club of the City of New York and the 24 Karat Club of Southern California and was active in many jewelry industry charitable organizations throughout his career.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, John J. and Ann P. Carpenter, and his wife, Joan (nee Trifiro) Carpenter, in 2005.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Sandomierski and her husband Leo and grandsons Jack and Mark of Brick; his son, John F. Carpenter and his wife Susu of Seaside Heights; his brothers, Peter F. Carpenter and his wife Nancy of Mentor, Ohio, and Richard M. Carpenter and his wife Kathy of Tampa, Fla.; and many delightful cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held in the near future and details will be forthcoming. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, Jack would ask you to offer an act of kindness to someone.

