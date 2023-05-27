John M. Reardon Jr. of Vernon passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Frankford. He was 83.

Born in Jersey City to the late John M. Reardon Sr. and Rita (Kranzow) Reardon, John had lived in Sussex County for the past 37 years.

Jack grew up in Pompton Plains and helped raise his sister, who had a serious illness, while working a paper route.

He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era.

He owned and operated Jack Reardon Trucking in Mt. Arlington for many years, then owned and operated Jack’s Floor Service in Sussex.

He worked at RAIA Quarry in Hamburg for many years during the 1980s and was known as “Jack the Axe” while he worked there.

He enjoyed restoring equipment at the Franklin Mineral Museum and also worked at the former Sussex Hospital. Most recently, he was employed at Space Farms and loved spending time at the zoo.

He also enjoyed his time with his family and especially appreciated his time with his grandsons, Shawn “Junior” and Jacob.

Jack was predeceased by his devoted wife of 56 years, Loretta R. Reardon, and he passed away on what would have been his 57th wedding anniversary.

He is survived by his sons, Shawn Reardon of Vernon and Kenneth Reardon of Diamond Spring, N.Y.; his daughter, Mary Iorio of Hawthorne, Fla.; his sisters, Marlaine Reichardt and Cheryl Olsen and her husband, all of Point Pleasant; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com