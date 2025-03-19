John Sullivan

John Christopher Sullivan passed away peacefully after a long illness at Family of Caring at Montclair on Monday, March 10, 2025. He was 85.

Born to John and Ellen Sullivan in Brooklyn, he lived in the Scenic Lakes section of Vernon for 48 years before moving to Bloomfield in 2020.

John served with the U.S. Marine Corps and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Pace University.

He worked as human resources benefits manager at Litton Industries in Morris Plains for many years, retiring in 1986.

John was a member of the Marine Corps League, Detachment 747, Sussex County; the Ancient Order of Hibernians; and the Knights of Columbus.

He was a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg, and took great joy in deep sea fishing, traveling with his wife and trips to the ocean. He was a proud Irishman and Marine.

John was predeceased by his wife, Madeline Sullivan (2007), and a brother, James Sullivan.

He was the devoted father of Tara Davis and her husband, Patrick, of Basking Ridge, and Erin Sullivan and her partner, Christopher Plecs, of Bloomfield, and the loving grandfather of Conor Davis and Rogan Sullivan.

A Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 or St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg, NJ 07419 would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at fergsuonfuneralhomesnj.com