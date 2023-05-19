Jose Flores

Jose Antonio Flores passed away unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. He was 64.

Flores was born to Narciso and Teresa Flores of Jersey City, where he lived until moving to Vernon in 1992.

Jose was a truck driver for Allied, then became a warehouse foreman and served as a warehouse manager for Beacon Roofing in East Rutherford for many years.

He enjoyed traveling and dining out with his wife, following NASCAR and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. Jose was a true animal lover and adored his dogs.

He was predeceased by two brothers Freddy and Mickey Flores.

He was the beloved husband of Marie-Paul Flores (nee Galicki) of Vernon; devoted father of Jose N. Flores and his girlfriend, Kimberly Rodriguez, of Rockaway; loving grandfather of Jayden; and dear brother of Luis and his wife Migi, George and Charlie Flores, Ana Oquendo, Yolanda Biosca and Rachel Frost.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Friday, May 19. Cremation is private.

Memorial gifts to a favorite local animal shelter or the American Heart Association would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com