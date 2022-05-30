Joseph Nicholas Pisco, 71, passed away unexpectedly at Morristown Medical Center on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born to Charles and Margaret Pisco in New York City, before moving to the Barry Lakes section of Vernon Township, NJ, 44 years ago.

Joseph was the beloved husband for 49 years of Jo-Ann Pisco (nee Coleman), the devoted father of Michael, Deena Pisco and her husband Jesse, Armand, and Jillian. He was the loving grandfather of Autumn and Wyatt Armand. Joseph was predeceased by his beloved brother Nicholas and sister-in-law Theresa. He was the brother of Charles and Anthony Pisco and the brother-in-law of Rose Pisco and Lillian Coleman of OK. He was also cherished by many nieces and nephews. The family all resides in Vernon Township.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral will be on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Francis deSales RC Church, Vernon Twp., NJ, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, NJ. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonvernonofuneralhome.com.