Karl L. Olsen, 81, of Vernon, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Friday, July 1, 2022. He was born in New York City to the late Kathryn (Kuchinic) and Aage Olsen. He moved to Vernon 40 years ago with his wife Mary to raise their family. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1958-1962. In 1998, he retired from a more than 30-year career as a bond trader for U.S. Trust Company of New York. In his retirement, he enjoyed mowing lawns at local golf courses, including Black Bear Golf Club and High Point Golf Club.

Karl was a devoted husband and father. When his children were younger, you could find him on the sidelines of a baseball, basketball, soccer, or football game giving a big cheer or serving as coach. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed rooting for the NY Mets, NY Giants, and Villanova basketball. Until the end of his life, his passion remained following the stock market and making trades.

He is survived by his wife Mary (Lack), of Vernon, NJ; daughter Kathryn and her husband Robert Spychala, of Brooklyn, NY; and son Eric, of Vernon, NJ. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Julian, Harrison, and Wojtek Spychala. Karl was preceded in death by his parents Kathryn and Aage Olsen, brother John E. Olsen, and mother-in-law Margaret Lack.

The family would like to thank the staff at Affinity Care Hospice for their amazing care, love, and support.

Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court), Vernon, NJ, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations in Karl’s honor to the following: Ronald McDonald House New York, rmh-newyork.org.