Kristian Ziegler

Kristian “Kitch” Weldon Ziegler of Franklin passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023. He was 45.

Born on Feb. 22, 1978, Kitch was a member of the Wallkill Valley Regional High School Class of 1996. He remained close with many friends, whom he came to call family.

He was a well-known, hard-working and gifted contractor. He would share his time and talent with everyone he knew. Anyone who knew him knew he would give you the shirt off his back.

Kitch had a love for cooking and never showed up to an event empty-handed. He was famous for his pasta salad, Hawaiian shirts and flip flops.

Kitch will be forever remembered as that caring, generous and handsome guy who never failed to bring a smile to your face with his great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Christina DiMatteo Ziegler; his two daughters, Alexandra Rose, 17, and Addyson Rayne, 12, of West Virginia; his father, Roger Ziegler of Franklin; his sister, Kirstin Sabo and her husband, Bill, of Wantage; his brother, Keven Ziegler and his wife, Amy, of Randolph; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Donna Jean Ziegler, on Aug. 19, 2018.

A funeral will be held in Kitch’s honor at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from noon to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to support the SCARC Foundation.org, an organization Kitch supported.

The SCARC Foundation’s mailing address is 11 Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com