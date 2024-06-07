Larry Sebright Sr.

Larry W. Sebright Sr. of Sussex passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at his residence. He was 78.

Born in York, Pa., to the late Russell and Frances (Bruggeman) Sebright, Larry was raised in York and lived in Sussex County for most of his life.

He started his career as a lineman with Henkles and McCoy Telephone Co. and retired from Century Link of Sussex after 30 years with the company.

Larry had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and was a member of the American Legion Post 213 of Sussex.

He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Sebright.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon (Norman) Sebright; his daughters, Nicolle Schweyer and her husband Rick of Wantage and Jeanine Sebright and her fiancé Brian Guild of Stillwater; his son, Larry W. Sebright Jr. of Sussex; his brother, James Sebright and his wife Penny of York; his sisters, Vivian Deardorff and Norma Jean Hogue, both of York; and his grandchildren, Ethan, Amy, Emily, Delaney, Olivia and Amelia.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, June 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Memorial services will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private cremation services were held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry’s memory to American Legion Post 213, P.O. Box 447, Sussex, NJ 07461 or Deer Park Humane Society, 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.

