Margaret Brady

Margaret Irene “Hon” Brady of Wantage passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was 87.

Born in Hoboken and later residing on Staten Island, N.Y., and in Rehoboth, Del., she moved to Wantage with family.

After an illness, Margaret moved into Delaware Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Matamoras, Pa. During her residency, many staff members shared that Margaret was a light and brought laughter and love to staff and residents (not to mention a boatload of clothes, decorations and mail)! Margaret fought hard until the end as she loved living life to the fullest and enjoyed people and winning bingo.

Margaret’s gift to humanity will be deeply missed as she always found a way to connect, encourage and lift the spirits of others.

She loved her family and was a devoted mom, proud grandma and loving great-grandmother. She was a dedicated wife of 63 years to John, who passed in 2021. She played a vital role in her family and especially enjoyed attending all family events and celebrations.

In addition to her loving spirit, Margaret had a way with words; she enjoyed “Jeopardy,” vocabulary challenges and the “Alphabet Game,” which she swore she invented. She loved words, medical terms, the dictionary, reciting and composing poetry, and baseball. In fact, many of her homemade poems were about baseball players, such as Satchel Paige; through poetry, Margaret honored the umpires, who had a “thankless job,” in her words.

Besides her love of language, Margaret enjoyed movies, especially “Shawshank Redemption,” “The Professional” and “GI Jane,” to name a few.

She was also an avid gardener and proud lifetime member of the Staten Island Garden Club. Margaret was known as the ‘’plant lady” during her work in nursing homes. Through plant therapy, a successful program she created for the elderly, her gentle and respectful nature enabled her to reach people who were isolated and lonely.

In addition, Margaret loved her pets and animals, which earned her the right to work with the Seaview Nursing Home’s resident Golden Retriever, “Gerry,” named after the term, “geriatric.”

She generously donated to a host of animal rights and protection organizations, such as the ASPCA, the Humane Society and the Seeing Eye Dog Foundation. Margaret was the best “pet” mom, known to give up many a desired vacation for her beloved dogs, Shadow, Honey and Alex.

Margaret loved the Lord and was a devout Catholic. She also honored our veterans through Wounded Warriors and Tunnels to Towers.

Besides her dedication to helping others, Margaret’s fun side was contagious. Well into her 80s, she continued singing, impersonating Axl Rose and dancing. In fact, as the life of the party and the belle of the ball, it was not uncommon for her to upstage a bride or two at weddings.

Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband, John Brady of 63 years. She was blessed with her children, Dawn Basso (husband Patrick) and Robert Brady (wife Jennifer). She was an amazing grandmother, cherished by Rich Lawson (wife Kamilla), Jenna Giaramita (husband Michael) and Lauren Lynne Brady, and step-grandchildren, Michael Basso (wife Jessica) and Steven Basso (wife Breann).

Known as “Big Grandma” to her great-grandchildren, Lana and Benjamin, and step-great-grandchildren, Daniel and Aleyla, her lively spirit will be sorely missed. Margaret also leaves behind many loving relatives and devoted friends.

Her legacy is one of selflessness and love, levity, lightheartedness and laughter. Her wild jokes, quick-witted nature, and ability to bring out the best in others through encouragement and comfort will be deeply missed. Margaret’s memory will be honored through laughter and love and by looking for the good in others. Living each day as kinder, gentler people will keep Margaret’s legacy alive.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Goble Funeral Home in Sparta.

Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at North New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or the ASPCA.