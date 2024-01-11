Margaret Brown

Margaret Ann Brown of Wantage passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. She was 72.

Born in Franklin to the late James and Lucille (O’Dell) Brown, Margaret lived in Sussex County all of her life.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Norman Gross; her son, John James Gross, and his wife, Courtney, of Aurora, Colo.; her brother, Timothy Brown; and her sister, Susan Mosser.

Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family.

