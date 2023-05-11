Marlene Mae Decker of Sussex passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her home peacefully. She was 82.

Marlene was born in Sussex to the late Merritt and Edith “Edy” (Courtright) Decker. She attended Sussex Elementary School and graduated from Sussex High School, now High Point Regional High School.

Marlene attended Trenton State College on a Teachers’ Association Scholarship where she studied to become a teacher.

Marlene served with dedication and distinction for 33 years as a teacher in the Vernon Township Public Schools. She taught at Walnut Ridge Primary School, Rolling Hills Primary School, Glen Meadows Primary School and Cedar Mountain Primary School.

Marlene received many awards and citations as an excellent teacher; most notably, she was runner-up for the New Jersey State Teacher of the Year in 1976.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased byher dearly loved sister, Connie J. Podorf in 2022.

Marlene is survived by her beloved brother-in-law, Fred Podorf, and her close friends, Marg Cross and Trish and Horst Hopf.

A funeral services was held May 4 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marlene’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com