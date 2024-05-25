Mary Ellen Miller (nee Piscopo) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Newton Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was 73.

Born to the late Frank and Mary (Manetta) Piscopo in Long Island City, Mary Ellen was raised in New Hyde Park, N.Y., before moving to River Vale in 1965.

She graduated from Pascack Valley High School in 1969, then went on to attend Bergen Pines Nursing program, where she graduated in 1970.

After her marriage to the late Bruce Dean Miller, they settled in Vernon, where she raised her children and continued her nursing career at various hospitals and long-term-care facilities until her retirement in 2012.

Mary Ellen enjoyed her animals and especially adored her cats.

She loved being with her family.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Bruce Miller; and brother John Piscopo. She is finally reunited with her beloved daughter, Melanie Peluso.

She leaves behind her loving and devoted son, David Miller and his wife Suzy. She was the cherished grandmother of Andrew, Erin and Brian Miller and Anthony and Vincent Peluso. She also is survived by her son-in-law, Chris Peluso; her siblings, Debbie Piscopo, Frank Piscopo and Laura Piscopo; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received their friends at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, on May 5. A Mass of Christian burial was May 6 at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Vernon. Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ellen’s memory may be made to www.stjude.org, www.randolphregionalanimalshelter.org or the St. Anthony Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com