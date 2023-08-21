Maryann Bilson passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Complete Care at Milford Manor in West Milford. She was 73.

Born in Paterson to the late John and Alice (Hennion) Atanasio, Maryann had lived in California before moving to Sussex County. She had been a waitress, who retired from the Sparta Diner.

Maryann was predeceased by her daughter Dina Cassata and all of her brothers and sisters except her brother John.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Johnstone of Sussex; her brother, John Atanasio of Florida; and a granddaughter, Zaia.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

