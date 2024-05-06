Merrill Ernest Conner of Exton, Pa., passed away on May 4, 2024, at his residence. He was 94.

Born in Hamburg, Merrill was the son of the late Ernest and Estella (Peterson) Conner.

Merrill served in the U.S. Army Engineering Corps during Joint Task Force Seven, Operation Sandstone nuclear bomb testing in the Martial Islands after World War II.

He was the husband of the late Dorothy A. (Ely) Conner, whom he divorced in 1978. He then married Emily J. “Jackie” (NelsonFlick) Conner in 1983; she passed away in 2011.

Merrill was employed as an electrician for the New Jersey Zinc Co.-Sterling Mine in Ogdensburg.

Previously, he was employed as an engineering assistant at Columbia University’s Seismology Department. There, he assisted in research projects, including the design of the first seismographic device placed on the moon.

He also operated the seismograph station in the Sterling Mine and installed seismograph stations in Alaska; Sugar Island, Mich.; and Israel.

In later years, he was employed by the Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority in Lafayette.

Merrill was a jack-of-all-trades, able to fix almost anything, and he often told his sons, “If it has a spark, fuel and compression, it’s gotta run.”

He was a lifelong learner, fascinated with mining, geology, space exploration and history.

Merrill is survived by his beloved children, Joseph Merrill Conner (Jo Ellen “Jodie”) of Columbus, Ohio, Gary Keith Conner (Linda) of Hudgins, Va., Lesley Ann Graner (John) of Rockaway, Nancy Jane Toth (Jerome) of Exton, Pa., and Donna Dorothy Zuidema (Russell) of Wantage; his grandchildren: Brian Anthony Conner (Kelly), Christine Marie Conner-Grove, Brandi Michelle Bovell (Steven), Sarah Elizabeth Graner, Emily Merrill Graner, Matthew John Graner, William Merrill Zuidema and Brianna Joy Zuidema; and his great-grandchildren, Luke, Logan, Cameron, Kelsey, Steven, Evangeline, Kolton and Jayce.

In addition to his parents and wives, Merrill was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret Kelly, Harry Peterson Conner, Shirley Nagle, Ethel Parker and Maxine Renouf; and his grand-dogs: Casey Merrill and Simon Peter Toth.

Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Merrill’s name may be made to the William E. Nagle Jr. Scholarship Fund, Wallkill Valley Regional High School, 10 Grumm Road, Hardyston, NJ 07419, Attn: David Carr, Superintendent.

