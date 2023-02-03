Nancy Gorski-Glew of Sussex passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Morristown Medical Center surrounded by her family after fighting courageously through a difficult battle with lymphoma. She was 60.

Born in Paterson to the late Stanley J. Gorski Jr. and Eileen Gorski. Nancy grew up in the Stoney Road section of Paterson before moving to Sussex in 1996.

She attended St. Bonaventure Elementary School and John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson.

Nancy was a devoted member of her community and could be seen helping at various community fund-raising events for the Wallkill Valley Rotary Club and the Sussex Kiwanis Club. She was a part of the “Breakfast Crew” during the Sussex County Farm and Horse Shows.

She was also a dedicated member of the Sussex Borough Recreation Commission and the Sussex-Wantage Playground Committee and was very active with the Sussex Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

Nancy loved to cook, spending time in the kitchen preparing food for the people she knew and loved. She also enjoyed gardening. She loved listening to music, attending many live music events over the years.

Nancy enjoyed traveling, making many memories with her family during vacation trips.

She had a great love for animals, taking care of all those she encountered in need.

One of her favorite movies was “The Color Purple” with her favorite quote from it being, “I think it really pisses God off if you walk by the color purple in a field and not notice it!”

Nancy loved watching “Dino Dana” with her granddaughter, Jasmina. She also enjoyed watching all of the old-time TV shows with her most favorites being “The Twilight Zone,” “Andy Griffith” and “Mayberry RFD.” She even made a special family trip to Mt Airy, N.C., to see the town where Andy Griffith was born.

Nancy enjoyed putting a smile on everyone’s face and always put others’ needs before her own. Her spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of all those whose lives she touched.

Nancy is predeceased in death by her parents, Stanley J. Gorski Jr. and Eileen Gorski; her brother Ronnie Gorski; her sisters Linda Gorski and Elaine Gorski; and most recently her nephew and godson, Shaun Hagen, on Nov. 23, 2022.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Christine, and granddaughter Jasmina of North Carolina; her son, David of Sussex; her sisters, Lori Gorski McCauley-Strawder and her husband Larry Strawder of Little Falls and Cathy Hagen and her husband Ron of Little Falls; her brother, Stanley J. Gorski III of Vernon; her nieces and nephews, Andrew J. McCauley III and his wife Trish of Saddle Brook and their children, Andrew IV, Jason and Shaun, Christopher Hagen and his partner Melanie Jacob of Saddle Brook, Carrie Bresnan of Elmwood Park, Jason Gorski of Vernon, and Jessica Gorski of California and her children, Matthew Gage, Schyler Rose, Aiden Rain, Riley Sky and Ayrow Stanley; her longtime friends, Gary Recca of Vernon, Trish Woodward of New York, Alexis Horvath of Sussex, and her Mountain View family.

Condolences may be offered to the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the family to help defray Nancy’s extensive medical and funeral expenses. Donations may be offered to the family, c/o Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St., Sussex, NJ 07461. Any remaining monies in excess will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Private cremation services were entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com