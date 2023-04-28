Orland Van Dyk of Stillwater passed away peacefully in his home from natural causes on Friday, April 21, 2023. He was 93.

Orland was born in Pendroy, Mont., on Sept. 30, 1929, to the late Jacob and Magdalena (Toren) Van Dyk. After relocating to New Jersey, Orland lived in Paulinskill Lake for 62 years.

Orland was a farmer and also owned a contracting business with his son Ron for many years, retiring in the late 1990s to take care of his beloved wife, Irene.

In his spare time, he enjoyed growing flowers and house plants and working in his yard.

Orland loved country music, watching car racing and animal shows. He especially loved telling stories of the rugged life he led growing up on a farm in Montana.

He and his wife, Irene, treasured their many road trips with Bob and Doretta.

Orland leaves fond memories to his son Geary Van Dyk, and his wife, Robin, of Paulinskill Lake; grandson, Tyler of Paulinskill Lake; brother Donald of Denville; daughter-in-law, Jean of Paulinskill Lake; niece Deborah of Andover; and nephews Robert of Newton, Thomas Jacob of Fredon, Mike of Huntersville N.C., Mark of Bangor, Pa., and Warren of Lake Hopatcong.

Orland is predeceased by his beloved wife, Irene (McNeel) Van Dyk, who passed in 2010, his son Ronald Van Dyk (2018), his brothers Arnold Van Dyk (1989) and Robert Van Dyk (2007), his nieces Holly Lemoine (2007) and Ellen Kafka (2021), his nephew Phillip Van Dyk (2022), and his step-grandfather, Russell Williams (1997).

The family would like to thank the Stillwater Rescue Squad and the New Jersey State Police for their help and compassion during their time of need.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, Lafayette.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stillwater Volunteer Emergency Rescue Squad, 964 Stillwater Road, Newton, NJ 07860.

