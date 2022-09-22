Patricia B. Conklin, 90, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Born in Elizabeth on March 17, 1932, to the late Joseph and Patricia (Carkhuff) Mikrut, Pat lived in several cities in New York and New Jersey.

She was educated at Newark East Side High, Arts High and Newark Prep and graduated from Port Jervis High School. She took several courses in art and photography in Newark. Pat worked at Woolworth’s, National Union Radar Tubes and Rubberset. She was a professional photographer for 50 years and was well known for her career at as a staff photojournalist. She began her career with the Sussex Independent newspaper and then her employment at the New Jersey Herald and as a freelancer for the Star Ledger and The New York Times. Her career began in the 1960s when she served as the official photographer for the Pony Trotters Ring in Hamburg. After that, she started to cover events at Space Farms, Wild West City, Sussex County Fair, Waterloo Village, and the Playboy bunnies. Being one of the first female photographers in the Sussex County area, Pat made her mark on the community in which she lived. She enjoyed photographing people at various events that included: sporting events, weddings, air shows and class reunions.

Pat is survived by her two daughters, Denise C. Keeler of Branchville and Patriciai “Cathy” LiTrenta of Hopatcong; her three grandchildren, Thomas, Joseph and Catie; and her three great-grandchildren, Marvin, Tilly and Ellie Bee.

Due to her love of animals; especially cats, please consider a memorial contribution in Patricia Conklin’s memory to the Father John’s Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers. Private cremation and inurnment was held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.