Patrick Joseph McCarthy, 83, of Vernon, New Jersey, passed on Friday, July 22, 2022, at home. He was born in Lilly, Pennsylvania, son of the late Howard and Florence (Moreland) McCarthy.

He was a 1957 graduate of Lilly Washington High School in Pennsylvania and retired from Jersey Sheetmetal after many years of service. He was a gifted sheet metal craftsman, fabricator, and designer. He was proud to be part of many projects, some local like the recognizable Sussex County Technical School’s landmark domed pool roof. He also fabricated the first chair lifts for the Vernon Valley Ski area. He was part owner of Jess’ Pizza in Hamburg. He was a good neighbor and friend to all and was loved by many.

He was preceded in death in 2015 by his wife and sweetheart Joan, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.

He is survived by two wonderful sons, Patrick Jr. and wife Lisa of Jacksonville, Florida, and Brian and wife Nadine of Vernon, NJ. He will be missed by his McCarthy grandchildren: Jacob, Jade, Sean, Marissa, and Cristina; and by his nieces Laurel Tahmoosh and Jeannie Thierfelder; and nephews Rudy McCarthy, Tarek McCarthy, Michael Deskevich and Nicholas Deskevich.

Also surviving are his brother Michael McCarthy of Lilly, Pennsylvania, and sisters Gloria Deskevich of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, Regina McCarthy of Morrison, Colorado, and Brigid McCarthy of Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Vernon and he supported the Vernon VFW and American Legions.

At Pat’s request there will be no service. Arrangements are by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home.