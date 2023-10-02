Patty Sargo of Newark passed away on Sept. 28, 2023, in Morristown. She was 72.

Born on May 28, 1951, Patty was the beloved daughter of the late Frank and Carolina Immersi.

Patty spent the past 18 years of her life as a grandma to many students in the Vernon school district, working in the lunchroom for Sodexo Food Management. Her dedication and kindness left a lasting impact on the lives of those she served.

She was adored by everyone she met. Despite her timid appearance, she had a feisty and lively spirit that touched the lives of those around her.

Whether it was the children in the lunch line at the schools where she worked or the people playing slot machines next to her, Patty made friends wherever she went. Her warm and caring nature endeared her to all who knew her.

She loved spending time with family and friends at tricky trays, bingo and casinos. Patty may have loved to gamble, but we were the lucky ones to have had her in our lives.

She was preceded in death by her brother Gerald Immersi and sister Elizabeth Immersi.

She is survived by her brother Frank Immersi and sister Carla Immersi. Patty is also survived by her son, Joseph Sargo and his wife, Julissa Sargo; her daughter, Tami Sargo-Anson, and her husband, Keith Anson; and daughter Venus Sargo.

She will be deeply missed by her beloved grandchildren: Veronica Sargo-Anson, Colton Sargo, Brayden Hernandez, John Michael Hernandez and Alex Anson. Patty also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Patty’s life will be held Oct. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 267 Centre St., Nutley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association in Patricia Sargo’s honor. Contributions may be made online at https://www.heart.org/

The compassionate staff at S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Nutley is assisting the family with the arrangements.