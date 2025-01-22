Peter Hagedoorn of Sussex went home to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. He was 86.

He was born in Prospect Park to Peter and Gertrude (De Boer) Hagedoorn.

Eastern Christian had just built a new high school in North Haledon and his class was the first one to attend the newly built school.

He met a girl named Lorraine Thiessen at a basketball game at Eastern Christian and the rest is history.

After having their fourth child, they decided that the sky was clearer in Sussex and it would be a great place to raise their children and so they moved from Prospect Park to Sussex 62 years ago.

Peter proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard. While in the Coast Guard, Peter played the trombone and was honored to play on the front of the White House.

He also played in the Gloria Concert Band.

Peter had a powerful tenor voice and sang in many choirs, one of which was the Wyckoff Male Chorus. He and his dear friend Jack Breen always said to each other that they were going to be the tenors singing in the choir glorifying God when they got to heaven.

He was a member of Sussex Christian Reformed Church for 62 years. He was a Sunday school teacher and served as an elder and a deacon and volunteered numerous hours of his time to the church.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed reading at least three books a week. He became well known in the local library.

He was a tile setter by trade, starting out with his own business, then transitioning to working for the Bricklayers Union Local 7 for many years before retiring.

Peter was a people person and thoroughly enjoyed helping people in need. To quote his granddaughter: “He was loud, he was truthful and he was a great person to his community. He will be truly missed.”

He enjoyed collecting antiques as well as working in his yard taking care of his hostas and enjoyed talking with his neighbors.

Later in life, he started to cook and learned how to make delicious soups. He liked making soup so much that his freezer was often fully stocked.

Above all, Peter adored being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - they were his greatest pride and joy. He was there for them whenever they asked for help and was always willing to lend a hand and worked hard for them. He enjoyed attending their sporting events whenever invited.

Predeceased by his parents and his baby daughter, Peter leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, Lorraine A. Hagedoorn (Thiessen). He was the loving father of Peter Hagedoorn and his wife Beth (Zuidema) of Wanaque, Darla Kuperus and her husband Henry of Newark, N.Y., Sandra De Marco and her husband Pete of Lincoln Park and Lorraine Walther and her husband Andy of Branchville; dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 20; beloved brother of Harold and his wife Dorothy and his sisters, Judy Westra and Elizabeth Kolk. Peter also leaves behind many wonderful close nieces and nephews and dear friends.

A visitation for family and close friends only will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. A funeral will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastern Christian School, North Haledon, or Sussex Christian School, Sussex.