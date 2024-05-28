Roger Hillard

Roger Frederick Hillard of Sussex passed away Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Delaware Valley Skilled Nursing, Matamoras, Pa. He was 86.

The son of the late Alfred and Mable (Cortright) Hillard, he was born July 28, 1937, in Sussex.

He was a graduate of Sussex High School and Churchman’s Business School College and served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964.

Roger was a parts manager at Sears in Newton and service counter and mechanic at Tri States True Value in Wantage.

He and his many friends shared his love of motors of any kind.

He will be remembered for the infectious smile.

Roger is survived by his friend and ex-wife, Patricia Hoffman, and his son, Gary.

Graveside services and burial were at Clove Cemetery, Wantage, on Tuesday, May 28 with the Rev. Keith Raser officiating, followed by Military Honors.

Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org).

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).