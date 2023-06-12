Ronald J. Holmes passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Limecrest Subacute and Rehabilitation Center. He was 76.

Born in Paterson to the late Dugald T. and Mary A. (Kobelka) Holmes, Ronald had lived in Paterson before moving to Sussex County 15 years ago.

Holmes served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.

He had been employed as a machine operator for Union Carbide in Wayne before his retirement.

Ronald is survived by his brother, John F. Holmes of Wantage.

Graveside services were held Monday, June 12 at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.

The funeral was been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

