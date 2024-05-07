Ronald Kibitlewski Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at his home in Highland Lakes with his family at his side. He was 79.

Born in Jersey City to the late Frank and Viginia Kibitlewski, Ron has been a resident of Highland Lakes for almost 50 years.

After owning and operating his gas station, Ron spent most of his life as a professional painter, launching R&K Painting.

He was also a gifted custom woodworker who took great pride in his craft. He shared his skill and knowledge with his son, Ron Jr., who along with his contracting company, worked closely with his father.

Ron was married to his high school sweetheart, Loretta, for 54 years. They enjoyed going to concerts, golfing, traveling, and vacationing with family and lifelong friends. It is with some of those friends that Ron developed his passion for sailing.

As the proud “Pops” to Ronald III and Andrew, Ron’s other great joy in life was spending time with his grandsons.

Ron was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 54 years, Loretta (Burhans); and son, Ronald Kibitlewski Jr..

Ron will be dearly missed by his grandson Ronald III along with his girlfriend Kim; grandson, Andrew; daughter-in-law, Debbie; as well as many loving family and friends.

