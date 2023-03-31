Ronald M. Tichnor passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center. He was 65.

Born in Newton to the late Lorenzo and Jean (Post) Tichnor, Ron had lived in Sussex County for most of his life and more recently moved to Middletown, N.Y.

He graduated from Sussex County Vocational and Technical School in Sparta, where he studied air conditioning and refrigeration. He enjoyed having a varied career and especially loved his time as an airplane mechanic at Newark Airport. He also was a driver for Nielsen Auto Mall and Napa Auto Parts and was formally employed by Abby Glen Pet Cemetery.

He was a faithful and active member of the Highlands Bible Church in Vernon, where he was enrolled in the NOVO Leadership Course, attended and completed the ACBC Counseling Course, and was involved with the Bible studies, Food Pantry program and Sweet Evangelism program.

Besides his parents, Ron was predeceased by his sisters, Ruthellen Tichnor and Sandra Tichnor; his two brothers David Tichnor and the Rev. Rennie Tichnor; and a niece, Brittany Satnowski.

He is survived by his brothers, Jim Tichnor and his wife Judy of Wantage and Scott Tichnor and his wife Kathy of Plains, Pa.; his sister-in-law, Rose Tichnor of Concord, N.C.; and his nieces and nephew, Nancy Patterson, Tonya Wikander, Jeff Tichnor, Joe Satnowski and Carrie Loverso.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3 at the Highlands Bible Church, 307 Route 94, Vernon.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday before the service from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church. Private interment will be held for the family at Clove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ronald Tichnor’s memory to the Highlands Bible Church, 307 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com