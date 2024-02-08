Rose Bruno of Highland Lakes entered into rest on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at home. She was 94.

The daughter of the late Jerome Palesado and Josephine Castiglia Palesado, she was born on July 28, 1929, in Manhattan.

Rose was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was not only involved with her family but active in her community. She was a member of the Rosary Society of Our Lady of Fatima Church and an active member of the Vernon VFW Post Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Deloy and husband Thomas; her grandson, Thomas Leonard Deloy; her son, Paul Bruno and wife Darlene; her grandchildren, Paul Vito Bruno and Kristen Vivian Bruno; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Leonard Salvatore Bruno, and sister, Sarafina Maimone.

As per her wishes, there will be no visitation.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 184 Breakneck Road, Highland Lakes. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank longtime caregiver Joyce for the exceptional care that she gave not only to Rose but to her beloved husband, Leonard, during their illnesses.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com