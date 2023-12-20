Ruth Salmon

Ruth V. Salmon of Franklin passed away serenely at Westwind Manor in Franklin at the remarkable age of 100.

Born in Nescopeck, Pa., to Clarence and Nola Mae Shaffer, Ruth dedicated her professional life to Marcal Paper Mills and National Beryllium, culminating in her retirement in 1986, when she moved to Franklin.

She was an active contributor to her community, serving as a volunteer in the Pompton Lakes First Aid Squad and delivering Meals on Wheels.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents and her husband, John P. Salmon.

Her legacy lives on through her two dedicated daughters, Ruth and her husband William J. Haynes and Rita and her husband William A. DeBoer, both of Wantage, along with her cherished grandchildren, William J. DeBoer (married to Amy Lea) and Michele S. Joyeux (married to Simon). She was also a loving great-grandmother to Charlotte and Madeleine Joyeux.

Friends and family were invited to gather at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception RC Church and interment at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes.