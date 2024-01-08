Scott Bartlett of Honolulu, Hawaii, passed away on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. He was 49.

Born in Ridgewood, Scott grew up in Vernon, where he lived most of his life before moving to Hau’ula, Hawaii.

Scott served in the U.S. Navy from 1993 to 1997 as a disaster recovery specialist.

While living in New Jersey, he was a member of the Pochuck Volunteer Fire Department and was an EMS tech.

Scott had many interests and hobbies, including photography, fishing, scuba diving, boogie boarding, writing poetry, astronomy and the history of the medieval times. He found peace living near the ocean.

Scott is survived by his parents, Richard and Kathleen Bartlett; his siblings, William, Michael, Stacey and Daniel Bartlett; and their respective spouses, Natalee, Michelle and David. He also is survived by his nieces and nephews, Alexandria, Christopher, Dominick, Thomas, William, Elias, Evabella and Eden.

Friends may pay their respects to the family at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by interment with military honors at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Scott’s name to the Sea Turtle Conservancy.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com