Stacey Zakrzewski

Stacey Ann Zakrzewski of Wantage passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. She was 49.

Born in Belleville, Stacey grew up in Sussex County and graduated from Sussex County Vo-Tech. She moved to Bergen County in 2006.

She was a pharmaceutical technician and began her career at Louis Drugs in Sussex.

Stacey had a very creative and artistic gift and excelled at drawing pictures.

She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Stanley Zakrzewski, and her granddaughter, Rumi.

Stacey is survived by her mother, Diane (Kinney) Zakrzewski; her son, Nicholas Zakrzewski of Wantage; her daughter, Alysha Zakrzewski of Red Bank; her brother, Joseph Zakrzewski of Colorado; her sister, Christine Carson and her husband Ryan of Colorado; and her granddaughter, Emerson.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

