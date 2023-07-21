Stanley T. Adamczyk passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his home in Sun City Center, Fla., with his loving wife by his side. He was 80.

Stanley was born in Newark on Oct. 16, 1942, son of the late Stanley and Helen Adamczyk. He grew up in North Arlington and graduated from Queen of Peace High School.

He continued his studies at Fairleigh Dickinson University and pursued a career in sales working in the automotive industry as a service manager and later at Prudential Insurance in Newton and Sussex.

He met his wife, Nancy, at a local bowling alley and they were married in 1963 at Holy Cross Church in Harrison. They established their home in North Arlington where their family quickly grew to four children.

However, the country was calling him, and his dream was answered when he moved to Wantage in 1977. Having a love for animals, the large five-acre property allowed him to raise horses, rabbits, chickens and a pig.

Stanley loved riding horses and was known for wearing a cowboy hat and boots wherever he went. He and Nancy lived in the house in Wantage for 42 years until moving to Florida in 2020.

Stanley enjoyed rodeos, polka dancing with Nancy, his horses, rottweiler dogs, amusement parks and spending time with his family. He was fortunate to celebrate his 80th birthday at Busch Gardens with close family and friends.

Stanley is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Adamczyk; his son, Stanley J Adamczyk of Wirtz, Va.; daughters, Nancy Couch of Warrensburg, Mo., Nadine Mihalko of Vernon and Chris Quiroz of Riverview, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Wright of Monroe Township.

A memorial for Stanley will be held on Aug. 5 at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com