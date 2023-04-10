Stanley Walsh Jr.

Stanley “Stan the Vegetable Man” Walsh Jr. passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton. He was 79.

Born on Dec. 8, 1943, to the late Stanley Walsh Sr. and Helen (Lozar) Walsh in Augusta, Ga., Stan returned to Sussex with his mother as his father was sent to war.

Helen and Stanley Jr. moved to 21 Clove Ave. and lived with his grandparents, Mike and Elizabeth Walsh. He grew up in Sussex and graduated Sussex High School in 1962.

He then worked several jobs, including at A&P in Sussex; delivered papers through the borough; and worked at Ames Rubber before enlisting in the U.S. Army and spent two years in the Vietnam War.

On his return, he spent 22 years working for Plastoid Corp. in Franklin.

He married Judith E. Despt in 1969 and continued to live in the town he loved so much.

His love of animals grew, and he spent 10 years running a cat shelter named Claws Cat Rescue. Stan loved all animals, and they became his life.

While doing this, he spent 17 years working for Baker’s Pharmacy of Sussex. He also worked part-time at the former Kelly’s Bar in Wantage and the Sussex Inn.

After he retired, he spent more than six years selling vegetables at a stand on 628 West in Wantage, where he met and became friends to many good people.

Besides his parents, Stan was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Steven in 2022. He is survived by his nephews and close friends.

Burial services with military honors will be held Friday, April 14 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Wantage.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com