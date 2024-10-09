Stephen Zsenai

Stephen Martin Zsenai passed away peacefully on the morning of Sept. 3, 2024, surrounded by love and light. He was 81.

Son of Rose Zsenai (Ginter) and Adam Zsenai, Stephen was born May 4, 1943, in Franklin. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1969 and entered the U.S. Army Reserves shortly after college, serving proudly for six years.

He worked hard to provide a comfortable life for his family and enjoyed spending his weekends meticulously landscaping their beautiful family home in Vernon.

During his retirement years, he traveled the world with his partner of 10 years, Mary Cervoni, and lived in different parts of the East Coast. He loved his journeys, exploring historical sites, enjoying global cuisine and meeting interesting people.

He always stayed in touch with his lifelong best friends, Adrian Delmont of Branchville and the late John Scott of Franklin.

Stephen was a deeply beloved father, uncle, cousin, brother and friend. His passing was sudden and unexpected but comfortable after many years of living with Parkinson’s Disease.

While we lost our most beloved Dad, many have lost a friend and loved one in him. He has been a consistent rock to his family and friends throughout his life.

Known as a gardener, a nature lover, and a craftsman who could build or repair anything, he was always willing to help others with his vast knowledge and skills.

He was preceded to heaven by his loving grandmother, parents, aunts and uncles, and his beloved first wife, Marian Drew, and her wonderful parents, Catherine and Edmund Drew.

He is survived by his ex-wife and good friend, Dorothea Zsenai Mongulla of Woodstock, Vt.; their adult children, Jennifer Klimas (Zsenai) and her husband Adam of Manahawkin and Abigail Zsenai of Woodstock, Vt.; and his granddaughters, Hailey and Elizabeth Klimas.

There will be a beautiful graveside service for Stephen on Saturday, Oct. 19 at his grandparents’ gravesite at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 174 N. Church Road, Hardyston, at 11 a.m. Please note: This is east of North Hardyston Cemetery.